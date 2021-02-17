Kacey Musgraves Bought Her Childhood Home and Painted it Pink in Honor of Her Memaw

Before the release of her breakthrough debut studio album Same Trailer, Different Park, Kacey Musgraves was an aspiring singer (and master yodeler) in her hometown of Golden, Texas, a small town near Mineola -- not far from fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert's hometown of Lindale, Texas. The "girl from Golden" is proud of her Lone Star State roots and she even purchased her childhood home to keep it in the family.

The "Merry-go-Round" singer shared photos of the house on social media.

"Ain't neverrr seen Golden, TX like this," Musgraves wrote, sharing a photo of the little pink house covered in snow.

The "Space Cowboy" singer-songwriter shared that her grandmother, who lived next door throughout her childhood and has since passed away, always loved the color pink. (The porch ceiling, which features a Texas flag, was painted by Musgraves' mother, artist Karen Musgraves.

"Years ago it was going to be put up for sale so I saved it from being sold & painted it baby pink because it was my Memaw's favorite color," Musgraves wrote. "My mom painted the porch ceiling like this because texas."

years ago it was going to be put up for sale so I saved it from being sold & painted it baby pink because it was my Memaw’s favorite color. (Sadly she’s gone now. 😭 She lived on this land next door all my childhood.) & my mom painted the porch ceiling like this because texas pic.twitter.com/kouTEOTXCL — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 17, 2021

The voice of Musgraves' Memaw is featured on the song "This Town" from Musgraves' album Pageant Material.

The Grammy-winning country star recently opened up about her divorce from Ruston Kelly, explaining that their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

"It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work," Musgraves told Rolling Stone. "I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

In the same interview, Musgraves shared a pre-fame story of when she was asked to show up to Blake Shelton's birthday party dressed as a French maid.

"Actually, I found out later it was Blake Shelton," Musgraves told Rolling Stone. "But the guy was like, 'Yeah, there's a birthday party at the Palm restaurant and it's a famous person, and they need a French maid to deliver balloons and sit on the birthday boy's lap.' I was like, 'Yeah, no. I'm not doing that.'"

Musgraves is currently working on a new album with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the team behind her 2018 album Golden Hour.