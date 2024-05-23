Why Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Left L.A. For Nashville

In case you didn't know, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are both Tennessee residents now. The two fled Los Angeles with their children to settle down in Nashville. But why?

Well, the two were looking for lifestyle changes. Speaking on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Biel explained that Timberlake and she got tired of being followed by the cameras. They wanted to take back their lives and introduce "some normalcy" to their children. Basically, they wanted to get out of the spotlight.

"I don't really think they necessarily respect that, you know, if we're out and about with our kids," said Biel. "It can be somewhat country dependent where, if we're in this country, in the States, it's kind of like state by state, you know, you get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore."

Biel said that she and Timberlake accepted the ramifications of being public figures. However, their children did not, and that can be difficult. "We want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn't choose this," she explained.

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Head To Nashville

She said that she wants to introduce as much privacy as possible for her children. She said, "I don't want to expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself, you know? And I know ... this very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality."

Biel also opened up about social media for her and Timberlake. "I just don't want it to be on my account," she added, "so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That's just our family choice."

Biel's comments come after an insider told Us Weekly about Biel and Timberlake leaving Los Angeles for Nashville. The insider said, "They both prefer the country life. It's great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom. It's been really good for them. In a lot of ways, this is the happiest they've ever been."