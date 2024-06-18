Justin Timberlake Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated In New York

Police arrested Justin Timberlake for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, according to a New York court official. Authorities pulled the 43-year-old singer over in Sag Harbor. Due to his alleged intoxication, cops took him into custody on Monday evening.

According to a Sag Harbor Justice Court official, Timberlake faces DWI-related charges. he's expected to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday. The arrest comes amid Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He's been touring since April with plans to play in New York next week. He is set to appear at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday and Wednesday and has concerts in Chicago as well.

Timberlake's arrest comes as the singer tried to make a comeback career-wise following an extended hiatus. However, Timberlake's album failed to be the success that he hoped it to be. Likewise, there's been conversations around Timberlake's concerts not selling as well. Fans believe his past beef with ex Britney Spears may have played a role. In a tell-all memoir, Spears revealed that Timberlake pressured her into an abortion. She said he didn't want to be a parent.

Justin Timberlake Faces Backlash

"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision," she writes. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

However, when fans blasted the singer, Spears apologized for getting too raw and honest with her memoir. She wrote on Instagram, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

However, Timberlake publicly blasted Spears with a jaded call at a concert, saying he'd "like to take this opportunity to apologize — to absolutely f—ing nobody." Spears ended up deleting her apology as a result. She wrote in a new post, "Someone told me someone was talking s*** about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!"

We'll keep you updated as new info emerges about Timberlake's arrest.