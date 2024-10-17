Justin Moore Spends An Insane Amount On Groceries Each Week

As a family man with lots of active kids, you can imagine just how much the Moore family eats each week. When he stopped by Taste of Country Nights: On Demand, he revealed just how much money the family chews through.

Justin Moore has four children. Ella Kole, Kennedy Faye, Rebecca Klein, and Thomas South Moore. His kids are very active, something he heartily encourages. All of them pretty young, the developing and active children must have pretty big appetites.

When asked just how much it costs to feed his family, Justin Moore says, "I think our grocery bill is $500 every week."

It Costs $2,000 A Month To Feed Justin Moore's Family

With the grocery shop costing $500 a week, the Moore family averages $2K a month on foods and other essentials. For reference, it costs the average US family $250 a week to stay properly fed.

As there are six of them in the house, it costs averagely $85 to feed each member of the Moore family for a week. Monthly, this becomes just over $330.

Justin Moore's children may eat through a lot of food, but the proud father states, "my 10-year-old daughter eats more than anybody."

The kids are still in school, ranging from 2nd to 9th grade. With two teenagers and two little ones, it's hardly surprising they have to spend so much.

Moore states that he and his partner are done having kids, so that number isn't likely to increase by another sum.

Thankfully, the children partake in lots of sports. With Justin Moore coaching their teams, you can imagine he makes sure they're getting the proper exercise in.

Due to his great career and talent in singing, this outrageous grocery shop is affordable. I'm glad his children are wanting for nothing as far as food is concerned. Ideally, that's how it should be for everyone.