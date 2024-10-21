Justin Moore Barfed In Blake Shelton's Private Plane But Singer Says It Never Happened

When Justin Moore visited Taste of Country Nights, he regarded the decade-old feud of whether Moore puked in Blake Shelton's friend's private plane.

The two had recently paired up for a song on Justin Moore's This is My Dirt album, for the song "Beer Ain't One." Beer may not be one of their 99 problems, but whether Moore puked high in the sky definitely is.

During Moore's talk with Taste of Country Nights, he regaled an old story. Shelton swears Moore puked in a private plane ten years ago, but Moore stands his ground and believes he didn't. Let's go over the story and make our own minds up, shall we?

Did Moore Puke In A Private Plane?

The story goes something like this. Ten years ago, Blake Shelton managed to score Justin Moore a spot on The Voice ten years ago. When everything was said and done, Shelton offered Moore a ride home in his private plane.

The plane belonged to Shelton's NASCAR driver friend. Moore, Shelton, and their tour managers board the plane and, naturally, began drinking. Moore admits to drinking more than he probably should have. He was, "trying to keep up with him, but he's only like 7 ft. 12" or something, you know ... and so I pass out."

In trying to go drink-for-drink with Shelton, Moore goes under.

During his alcohol-induced nap, Shelton gets dropped off in Oklahoma. The pilot then flies to Arkansas to bring Moore home. It all seemed perfectly fine, but that's when Shelton accused Moore of throwing up in the plane.

The exact details of the plane-puking aren't clear. Whether he threw up all over himself and the team cleaned him up, or whether he got up to puke elsewhere and never remembered it we don't know.

"He swears up and down that I threw up in the plane," Moore says.

Moore firmly believes that he didn't, although Shelton maintains that he did.

Ultimately, we'll never know. I wouldn't be surprised if this is a long-running gag from Shelton.