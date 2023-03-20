Julia Schlaepfer, actress and star of Yellowstone spinoff 1923, had heads turning when she debuted a stunning new look at a luxe pre-Oscars party. The young star impressed with a wet-look outfit that was certainly a far cry from anything we've seen from her in the Western drama.

She shared a few snaps to Instagram, tagging Vanity Fair, and showed off a turtleneck crop top and matching low-rise skirt, both of which were bedazzled with shiny sequins. The cream-hued look had a special liquid effect that made it appear as though it had been poured on to Schlaepfer, giving her even more of a show-stopping appeal.

Typically, Schlaepfer's portrayal of Alexandra in 1923 doesn't net her many opportunities to show much skin. She's usually dressed in a more-modest fashion, even as she tries on garb that flappers loved to wear in the era. Though she's no stranger to flashy clothing and hair pieces that shimmer and shine, this revealing look was enough to make anyone do a double-take.

It's hard to tell with the layers of clothing Alex wears, but Schlaepfer has a toned body with an impressive set of abs. She doesn't tend to show them off often outside of her work appearances, so this was a much different side to her that many just hadn't seen yet.

That's why fans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the actress donning such a revealing look. But they loved what they saw.

Schlaepfer captioned her photo set with a string of vanilla ice cream emoji, as her outfit did slightly resemble some delicious soft serve.

Actress Lucy Boynton wrote, "JULIA!" along with a handclap emoji.

Another fan wrote, "Idk why but this is giving me BRITNEY ERA? AND I'M OBSESSED."

A third gushed, "Pretty pretty!"

We'll be seeing a lot more of Schlaepfer when 1923 returns for a second season. Until then, may she continue to slay.

