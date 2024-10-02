Julia Louis-Dreyfus Recalls How Challenging It Was to Be a Mom During Seinfeld Run

Navigating fame and family seems like a tough balance to handle. Oftentimes, the schedule of working in film and TV creates a strain between work and home. Friendships, relationships, family, they can all take a backseat for weeks and months at a time. It all depends on the shoot. This goes double for when you have kids like Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She spends some of her peak years being a mom in the spotlight.

Recently, Julia Louis-Dreyfus appears on an episode of Be My Guest with Ina Garten. There, the actress speaks with the Barefoot Contessa about the toughest time in her illustrious career. Initially, she recalls the very early times in her career, struggling to find good footing after her Saturday Night Live stint. In the early to mid 80's, Louis-Dreyfus films a pilot but it never gets off the ground. However, the other big challenge happens in the prime of her career on Seinfeld. It becomes an obstacle when she tries to bridge the gap between her career and motherhood.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Struggles with The Juggling Act of Being a Mom and A Big TV Actress

Julia candidly expresses her gratitude for that time period, despite all the challenges. "Because while I was making Seinfeld, for example, I gave birth to both of my children. Super challenging, but also fabulous, because I was becoming very famous at this time and it really kept all of that in perspective," she says.

Then, Julia recalls the hilarious ways production would work around her pregnancies. "The first go round... I stood behind things, I carried boxes, etc. By the time I was pregnant the second time, nobody cared," Louis-Dreyfus says. "It was like it wasn't happening. We just sort of... I walked in, I was out to here, and no one said anything."