Journalist Drowns After Falling Into A River While Going To The Bathroom

Aled Glynne Davies (65), former BBC Radio Cymru editor, went missing back in New Year's Eve 2022. Four days later, officials found Davies' body in the River Taff, just two miles from his last known locations. Coroner Kate Roberston announced that Davies died from "dry drowning" after falling into the river while going to the bathroom.

After Davies went missing, a 400-people search ensued which saw a four-day search across the vicinities of Pontcanna, Cardiff, Wales. Eventually, Davies' body was found near Cardiff Bay sailing centre.

Officials found the body with the zipper of his trousers open, according to Robertson. This could indicate that Davies was urinating before he fell into the river.

This, however, presents some questions that trouble Davies' wife, Afryl. According to her, it was very unusual for her husband to take a late-night walk like he did on the evening of the day of his disappearance. To Afryl, the coroner's explanation doesn't sound convincing.

A Mysterious Death

Davies was taking medication for sarcoidosis and osteoporosis. Both types of medication can increase the risk of developing depression symptoms. However, Afryl does not think Davies was depressed at the time.

"He had taken his house keys," Afryl said. "That proved to me that he intended to come home that night. He was afraid of water and felt the cold terribly." According to Afryl, Davies behaved normally on the day of the event. He was even excited about his son's wedding.

Moreover, Davies didn't present enough alcohol in his system for it to affect his behavior, according to Dr. Meleri Morgan, a pathologist at the University of Wales.

After authorities found his body, his son wrote in a statement: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dad was discovered in the river this morning. Thank you so much for all your efforts. Now it's time for us all to relax. Let us all celebrate Dad's life"

Rhuanedd Richards, BBC Wales Director, paid tribute to Aled Glynne Davies. "Aled was an innovative, energetic and passionate editor during his time leading BBC Radio Cymru between 1995 and 2006," said Richards. "His passing is a great loss to the broadcasting world as well as to the Welsh language."