Joshua Ray Walker Reveals Encouraging Update On Cancer Battle

It looks like Joshua Ray Walker may finally be heading over the hump in terms of his battle with cancer. His last update saw the country singer in surgery and informing us what went down during the biopsy. "They poked five holes in my ribs, deflated my lung, sewed it back together, reinflated it, and they are going to be taking a drainage tube out of it later today," he explains at the time.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Now, we receive another update and it's a great one. Recently, Joshua Ray Walker posted on Instagram to let everyone know about his latest breakthrough. "Hi y'all, thank you for your patience while I heal. I've been anxious to update you, but I wanted to wait until I was off pain meds and all the most recent scans, tests, and lab results had come back. I'm so excited to share with you that my pre-surgery diagnosis was incorrect, I've beat the odds and to everyone's complete surprise, my lungs are cancer-free!" Joshua Ray says.

Joshua Ray Walker Says He's Almost On The Other Side of His Cancer Battle

Walker does inform everyone that, technically speaking, he won't be in full remission for another five years. But evidently, there appears to be no cancer anywhere in his body, according to doctors. Moreover, he expresses deep gratitude to everyone who helped in donations and kind words alike. "Thank y'all so, so much for your kindness and all of your donations. This has been a life-altering couple of months, but for the first time all year, it's for the better!" Joshua Ray says. "Your generosity is going to allow me to continue focusing on my health while I monitor my body for cancer and begin building my strength so that I can tour again."

Currently, Walker plans to take it easy and monitor his health as best as he can. That way, he can continue to tour without stress. Additionally, he lets everyone know that he wouldn't be able to do this without those who looked out financially.

"Your donations have and will continue to help me pay my personal and medical debt. They will supplement lost wages and out-of-pocket expenses I've accrued since my diagnosis, as well as future expenses as I continue to heal. I'm so excited to be alive, I'm excited to share this incredible news with you, and I'm excited to make the most of this opportunity. I love y'all so much, thank you for loving me back," Joshua Ray concludes.