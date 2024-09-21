Joshua Ray Walker Gives Health Update After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Recently, country singer Joshua Ray Walker reveals his initial bout with colon cancer spreads to his lungs. Consequently, he regrettably asks everyone to help him with his extensive medical costs via a GoFundMe. "I have a hard time asking for help, even when I believe it will be given happily," he prefaces. "I'm launching a GoFundMe that will allow me to focus exclusively on my health and relationships during this precious time. I thank everyone so much in advance for their continued love and support."

Now, Joshua takes to Instagram to update everyone on his current condition after the initial surgery on his lungs. Moreover, he thanks everyone further for their continuous support throughout the bumpy journey.

First, Joshua describes some of the procedure to clue everyone in behind the scenes. "Hey, y'all, I'm out of surgery. I'm up out of bed, sitting in a chair for the first time," Walker says. "They poked five holes in my ribs, deflated my lung, sewed it back together, reinflated it, and they are going to be taking a drainage tube out of it later today. I'm going to be coming home a day early because I'm healing up so fast."

Lastly, Joshua expresses some of the pain he's battling after the surgery. Still, he remains optimistic and lays out the next steps in his journey. "I'm in a good amount of pain. Breathing hurts, coughing hurts. But I'm here, I'm awake, I'm alive, I made it through the surgery," Walker emphasizes. "Now, we wait for the results to determine what the treatment plan is going to look like moving forward. But I just wanted to get on here and let y'all know that I'm doing alright. The surgery went well, and I'm being taken care of. We will talk soon. Thank y'all for your love and support, and I'll talk to you later."