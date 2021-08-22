Josh Turner & Wife Jennifer Share an Enduring Love Story

The country music world first met Josh Turner's wife Jennifer Ford back in 2006 when she starred alongside her husband in the steamy and sweet music video for his first hit single, "Your Man." Country fans were still getting to know then-new country singer Turner at the time, and it was clear from the "Your Man" video that he and his wife were deeply in love. Now, 15 years after the release of that video, Josh and Jennifer are still going strong. Here's a look back at their love story.

Turner and Ford met for the very first time while attending school at Nashville's Belmont University in the late '90s. The country artist transferred to Belmont after attending Francis Marion University in his home state of South Carolina for a time. In his book, Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family and Fatherhood, Turner shared that he experienced a breakup prior to arriving in Tennessee. He dated a few girls after that, but none of them made his "heart flutter." That all changed when he met Ford.

"Meeting her wasn't planned or expected, but our friendship felt completely different," Turner shared in the book. "For the first time, I was truly on cloud nine. I can't really explain that time other than to say it was unbelievable."

Although Turner felt an instant spark, the couple opted to take things slowly. Turner added that Ford didn't consider him her official "boyfriend" until after the six-month mark. After dating for a few years, the country star finally got down on one knee at Nashville's Percy Priest Lake in 2002. During his proposal, the singer-songwriter performed an original song called "I Can See It In Your Smile," which ended in an enthusiastic "Yes" from Ford. Turner and Ford tied the knot in 2003 in front of a whopping 500 guests.

While Turner and Ford were dating and after they got married, Turner was working hard moving up in the country music ranks. He first gained heightened attention after his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2001 when he received a standing ovation for "Long Black Train" and then performed an encore of the song. He was then signed by MCA Nashville and released his debut album, Long Black Train, in 2003. This was followed by his 2006 album, Your Man, which included the hit title track, as well as "Would You Go With Me" and "Me and God."

Other hits released by Turner include "Why Don't We Just Dance," "All Over Me," "Hometown Girl" and more. Josh Turner's wife can also be seen in his music video for "I Wouldn't Be A Man" and she often provides backup vocals for her husband. Ford and the couple's children also sing on Turner's 2018 Christian album, I Serve A Savior.

Turner and Ford's life looks a little different now than it did back in 2006 when they recorded the "Your Man" music video. The then-newlyweds have 15 more years of marriage under their belts, and they now share four sons together: Hampton, Colby, Crawford (called Marion) and Samuel Hawke. However, the couple is still just as in love as they were back then, and they showcase that in the reimagined version of the "Your Man" video, released in June.

The new version of the video finds Turner and Ford in the same hotel from the original video and still having a romantic date night with a few modifications -- such as taking a FaceTime call from the kids. Turner also released a deluxe edition of Your Man, which features the 11 original tracks as well as collaborations with John Anderson, Ralph Stanley, and Marty Roe, Gene Johnson and Dana Williams of Diamond Rio. The project also includes live versions of "Your Man," "Me and God" and "Would You Go with Me."