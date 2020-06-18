Josh Turner Announces New Album 'Country State of Mind'

Josh Turner just announced Country State of Mind, a new album of country music covers teaming Turner with peers and heroes.

The headline-grabber has to be Turner's version of "Forever and Ever, Amen" which came from Randy Travis' first recording session since his 2013 stroke.

"Randy has always been my hero. He was the reason I wanted to become a country singer," Turner says in a press release. "He's an inspiring figure, not just to me but to a lot of people, so to have him sing on this record is pretty special."

The album also includes covers of Vern Gosdin's first chart-topper "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance (You're Gonna Love Me Tonight)," Johnny Cash's "The Caretaker" and Hank Williams' "Alone and Forsaken."

Other standout tracks include Turner and Chris Janson's take on the title track (a Hank Williams Jr. hit from 1986) plus members of Runaway June taking George Jones' part on "You Don't Seem to Miss Me." In addition, country music icons Kris Kristofferson and John Anderson duet with Turner on songs they made famous: "Why Me" and "I've Got It Made", respectively.

The newest song on the album, George Strait's 2004 single "Desperately," features the vocal talents of Maddie & Tae.

Country State of Mind arrives Aug. 21 via MCA Nashville. It's available for preorder now through Amazon and other online retailers.

Country State of Mind Track Listing

1. "I'm No Stranger To The Rain"

2. "I've Got It Made" (Duet with John Anderson)

3. "Why Me" (Duet with Kris Kristofferson)

4. "Country State Of Mind" (Duet with Chris Janson)

5. "I Can Tell By The Way You Dance"

6. "Alone And Forsaken" (Featuring Allison Moorer)

7. "Forever And Ever, Amen" (With Special Guest Randy Travis)

8. "Midnight In Montgomery"

9. "Good Ol' Boys"

10. "You Don't Seem To Miss Me" (Featuring Runaway June)

11. "Desperately" (Featuring Maddie & Tae)

12. "The Caretaker"

