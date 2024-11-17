Josh Brolin Reveals He Takes Nicotine Pouches 24 Hours a Day

Nicotine remains one of the most brutal addictions to overcome. Similar to cigarettes, it can make your teeth look awful and your breath smell even worse. That doesn't even account for any of the internal issues it causes in your body. You don't even get the cool, dramatic factor from smoking a cigarette either. Actor Josh Brolin knows firsthand just how addictive nicotine can be and the negative effects it can bring. He's still grappling with it to this day and admits just how bad it really gets.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Brolin spoke with Marc Maron on his podcast for an interview. There, the pair talk addiction, causing the Thanos voice actor to discuss his battle with nicotine. "My wife would hear this [smacking noise] in the middle of the night. I don't even know I'm doing it. I'm asleep. I have a pouch in my lip, and I'm not f**king lying - 24 hours a day," Josh admits.

Josh Brolin's Nicotine Addiction Gets Really Extreme

Apparently, he's been using the pouches in his sleep and his daughter found out about it. Josh continues, "Then I started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table. If (my daughter) puts it in her mouth, she's gonna get sick. And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, 'Don't do that.'"

Thankfully, Josh Brolin has been able to hide his issue from the kids at night. However, another story clarifies just how intense his nicotine addiction can truly get. He recalls a time in the country of Jordan in the Middle East where he gets incredibly low on his supply. Consequently, the No Country for Old Men actor gets a little desperate. "We're in Jordan, and a guy comes up to me, and he says, 'I have some.' And it has a skull and crossbones on the top, it's 40 milligram packets. And I said, 'I can't do that.' One day, I start running out," Josh Brolin says.

I have his thing in my pocket, and I had gone to the gym. And I'm running back from the gym. I stick the thing in my mouth for no more, and I swear to God on my kids, for no more than 20 seconds, and I had to cancel dinner that night. I literally was sh***ing my brains out. It was f**king crazy," Josh concludes.