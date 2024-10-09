'American Idol' Winner Is Hosting Another Competition Show After Failing To Win Katy Perry's Spot

Word had it that American Idol winner Jordin Sparks was eager to take Katy Perry's spot at the judges' table on the show when Perry decided to depart that role. As it turned out, another Idol winner, Carrie Underwood, got the coveted position instead. But Sparks is now going to be a host on a different program. She is slated to be the host of Roller Jam on MAX starting on October 10, per American Songwriter. (Sparks' musical career also notched a recent milestone with the release in September of her new album, No Restrictions.)

Sparks sounds like she really wanted this gig. She said to People via American Songwriter, "I wanted to be a part of this series because I have always wanted to be a host on a show and I love competition shows. I was born there, I guess."

We are really curious about Jordin Sparks' new role so let's take a deep dive into the details!

Jordin Sparks Really Understands What It Feels Like To Be Competing On TV For A Big Prize

She Will Bring That First-Hand Knowledge To This Role

People will be vying for a hefty $150,000 prize on Roller Jam and $10,000 goes to their local skating rink

Sparks feels that she can ease them through the process using her experience on Idol, The singer, who won season 6 of Idol in 2007, reportedly said, "I feel like at this point in my life I am able to pour into others that are in it now. I understand what they're going through."

She also comprehends what it's like to deal with the stress of being watched and scrutinized by millions who are viewing at home. It does not faze her. In fact, she actually welcomes it. "I love the pressure, I appreciate it. Pressure has made me who I am."

Sparks Realizes That The Anxiety Is Not Easy To Handle For Everyone Who Competes On TV

She Evidently Hopes To Make People's Experience On The Show Pleasant And Fun

Sparks noted that, "[Anxiety] triggers a little something. But I'm standing right there with them and I'm trying to absorb a lot of the tension, so that they can not only look back on this as something that challenged them, but something that also was a great experience."