Jordan Davis Is Trying To Steal My Wife on New Song "Know You Like That" But Jokes On Him I'm Not Married

Hopeless romantic or insane and delusional? I'm not quite sure what best fits the description of Jordan Davis. As a hopeless romantic myself, I see some of his traits in myself. We're always curious about the 'what if' scenarios, we go above and beyond for the person we're interested in. We always yearn and plead for second chances when our firsts go awry.

However, Davis goes to another level when it comes to these second chances. It doesn't matter if you're married or have kids to Jordan. If he feels some kind of spiritual connection to you, that feeling will go to the grave apparently. On his new doozy of a song "Know You Like That," he goes to drastic lengths to try and make a woman reminisce over him, whether she has a family or not.

"It's crazy seein' you with them two kids and a Tahoe. Last time I saw you, you were sippin' on a silver bullet in my Silverado and you were singin'," Jordan croons over a soft, dreamy guitar at the start of the song. It's already insane that this man is scoping this woman out with her family, thinking about how she used to drink cocktails in his pickup.

Jordan Davis Tries to Break Up a Happy Home on "Know You Like That"

It gets even more deranged after that though. Jordan suggests that this woman is MARRIED and gets to chill at home. Her husband brings in all the dough and she doesn't have to worry about a thing in the world. However, have you ever thought about giving all that up for Jordan Davis? "Your last name is changed on everything but it's still the same in my phone," he stresses.

Unfortunately, these temptations are all too familiar to me. Getting stuck on that hypothetical, that things would actually work out this time if you tried it again. But, Jordan kind of sounds like a loser here. Evidently, this woman is much different than the one he once knew a while ago. But he doesn't let that dissuade him. Rather, he insists that this isn't the real her and that the one he fell in love with is deep inside. "I don't know you like this, but he don't know you like that," he finishes in the hook.

Delusion doesn't even feel like a hefty enough word for this. Regardless, it's absolutely hilarious. Jordan Davis wants this woman to relive her early twenties forever because he can't get past that moment in time. Forget the husband, forget the cozy life, forget the kids. Come on home to Jordan Davis and you can smoke and drink with him forever. They don't know you like that, not like him.