Jon Taffer Breaks Silence On His 'Bar Rescue' Absence

If you don't know, Bar Rescue is like any show Gordon Ramsay has starred in with significantly more screaming and broken objects (somehow). Jon Taffer has been the show's abrasive sentinel for over a decade. Lately, however, fans have noticed Taffer's decreased capacity on the show, passing hosting duties over to others for some of the latest season's episodes. Taffer, finally, has formally addressed the situation on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"I wanted to take a moment to address some of the questions and concerns I've been hearing from many of you," the post begins. "Yes, you've noticed that I'm not hosting every episode of Bar Rescue this season. I want to assure you all that I am in good health and as Executive Producer, even if I am not hosting the episode, I am still overseeing every episode and ensuring that Bar Rescue continues to deliver the high standards you've come to expect."

The post continues, hinting at the future of the show. "As the industry continues to explode, the number of failing bars is increasing at an alarming rate. While I can't be everywhere at once, my vision and strategies are still driving the show."

Don't worry — it seems as though everyone's second-favorite loudest critic isn't hanging it up any time soon! "Rest assured, I'm not going anywhere and will be hosting many episodes to come."

Jon Taffer Addresses His Recent String Of 'Bar Rescue' Absences

Fans all over social media have mixed reactions to this news. "Jon, I don't embrace excuses. I embrace solutions." You know, I'm sure that's a deep-cut Bar Rescue joke, but it's still a little ruthless!

Others were more sympathetic to the host's decision! "So basically you're saving so many bars you don't necessarily always have time to be at the one being filmed but you're still on the phone directing everything. Can't complain about that!! Keep it up!"

Some people were just real — understanding exactly why most of us watch Bar Rescue at all! "Great news! But I only watch it to hear you yell at people. Lol. Thank God you're in good health."