Jon Jones Gives Championship Belt To Trump After His UFC 309 Win

After two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC legend, Jon Jones, defeated Stipe Miocic on the November 16 event, UFC 309 to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship, he decided to hand his championship to event attendee and President-elect, Donald Trump. Jones also celebrated by doing his best impression of the "Trump dance", causing laughter and cheers at Madison Square Garden.

Jones defeated Miocic during round three of their bout by a technical knockout. He delivered a spinning back kick to Miocic's body, followed by several punches to his head and body. It was the shortest fight of the main card, clocked at 4 minutes and 38 seconds. As soon as the fight ended, Jones, ecstatic, began doing the iconic "Trump dance," with the camera then focusing on Trump's reaction.

Jones then mentioned Trump during his speech. "I want to say a big, big thank you to President Trump for being here tonight. What do you guys think of my version of the Donald Trump dance? Check it out!" Jones said. Moments later, he would repeat, again, the "Trump dance." "I'm proud to be a great American champion," he continued. "I'm proud to be a Christian American champion!"

Jon Jones then handed his belt to Trump and spoke with him briefly after successfully defending his championship.

A Packed UFC Night

Donald Trump entered the Madison Square Garden earlier in the night, greeted by a multitude of cheers and applause. Joe Rogan, who is UFC's color commentator, talked about how the Garden received the President-elect. "If people at home could hear the sound in this room right now. It is so loud!" Rogan said. "It's always loud when he comes in, but now that he's won [the election], now that he's the president again, oh my God!"

Trump was not the only political figure at the Garden. He sat alongside Mike Johnson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr, with Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy also at the building. Elon Musk and Dana White also joined Trump during the night, celebrating the Jones's victory and, clearly, Trump's victory in the 2024 United States Presidential Election.

Many users reacted to the moment Jones handed Trump his championship belt, with many of them noticing how happy Trump seemed to be. "This was so awesome. The bar where my son and I were watching the fights just erupted in cheers when this moment happened," one user said. Another user added: "This is so amazing to witness.. damn man what a historic moment for @ufc and for America."