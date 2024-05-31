Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About His Son's Secret Wedding

Veteran rocker Jon Bon Jovi is singing praises about his son Jake Bongiovi tying the knot with Millie Bobby Brown. The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer confirmed that Bongiovi, 22, and Brown, 20, are married. This announcement was made during his appearance on BBC's The One Show and was shared on X on Tuesday, May 28.

"They're great," Bon Jovi gushed on the show. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."

According to The Sun, Bon Jovi's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, along with Brown's parents, attended the wedding. The couple reportedly plans to hold a larger ceremony later this year.

Under the X (formerly Twitter) post for The One Show clip, fans rushed to congratulate the Moonlight and Valentino star.

"Congratulations to Jake and Millie and both families! Blessings for a long wonderful life together," one fan wrote. "Wishing the newlyweds much happiness,' a second fan added.

Of course, another fan took the opportunity to highlight Bon Jovi's outreach to those in need. "I greatly respect this man and all he has done to help people in need. I hope to meet him in heaven someday to thank him personally," they wrote. '

Indeed, Bon Jovi established JBJ Soul Kitchen as a community restaurant that serves both paying customers and those in need. "As a Community Restaurant, our mission is not only to serve healthy meals but also to partner with local organizations to provide additional resources, addressing needs beyond food security," JBJ's website explains.

Jon Bon Jovi Has Praised His Son's Relationship in the Past

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Jon Bon Jovi has expressed admiration for the bond between his son and Brown. "Millie's wonderful," Bon Jovi declared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live show after their engagement in May 2023. "Her whole family is great, really great. Jake is very, very happy."

The actor and singer also justified their decision to get engaged, despite Bongiovi being 20 and Brown just 19 years old at the time.

"I don't know if age matters," Bon Jovi insisted. "You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together — I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise." The musician continued, "I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all."