JoJo Siwa Pours Gasoline On Feud With Candace Cameron Bure

I'm not an expert at apologizing, but I would imagine that this isn't the way you go about it. JoJo Siwa recently addressed her "very, very public beef" with Candace Cameron Bure. The former Dance Moms star called the whole thing stupid and overblown, but Siwa couldn't resist making things worse.

In 2022, Siwa called Bure one of the rudest celebrities that she ever met. That kickstarted controversy and people weighing in. Now, on her JoJo Siwa Now podcast, Siwa denies that she and Bure ever really had a feud. She said that there was "no real beef" and that Siwa was just reflecting on a moment from her youth.

"She just wasn't nice to me as a kid," she explained. "It's literally fine." Siwa further elaborated. She said that she didn't think her comment about Bure would end up going viral like it did. Instead, she said that she "meant to throw shade at a company." That company in question apparently did her "dirty." But Siwa failed to mention the name of the company and still doesn't, making the entire thing even more bizarre.

JoJo Siwa Talks Candace Cameron Bure

It's apparent that Siwa lacked the hindsight to realize her comments would go viral. So she's turning over a new leaf. However, Siwa poured further gasoline on her feud with Bure. She said that Bure supported "shady organizations." She blasted Bure for her support of organizations that did not support the LGBTQIA+ community.

She also highlighted that Bure was a devout Christian. She said that Bure rubbed her the wrong way when she made comments about same-sex marriage in 2022. At the time, Bure said that same-sex marriages were not traditional.

"Whether she meant to do that or not, she still did it, and it still stung the community," Siwa said on her podcast. "Of course, you know, we're doing all this work to be more visible and out there for kids in the next generation to feel more normal."

However, Siwa flip-flopped and said that there is "no real shade anymore." Of course, she then followed up with yet another diss at Bure's expense.

"I just wouldn't have her on my podcast," she said. "You know what I mean? ... If I saw her, I would just not say hi."