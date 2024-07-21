Jojo Siwa Plans to Have Triplets Via Surrogates

The former child star finally grows to be a full adult! Now, JoJo Siwa plans to have a set of triplets and raise up a family of her own.

Recently, JoJo explains to Cosmopolitan her complex way of bringing 3 children into the world. "Because I'm gay and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically, they'll all be [from] the same batch but they would all be born separately," she details.

Additionally, Siwa reveals to E! News she has the names already slated for whenever she's ready. ""I got three tattoos dedicated to them," JoJo says. "Got a sperm donor lined up. We're ready. We just gotta be patient. I got a couple of years."

Fans React to JoJo Siwa's Intention to Raise 3 Babies

If you're reading this with something akin to a look of confusion, you aren't alone. Plenty of people feel like they're learning this information about Siwa at gunpoint. Moreover, they aren't afraid to express this bewildering feeling online. One user on X speaks for a lot of people, "I have no idea what the hell Jojo Siwa's deal is and at this point I'm too scared to ask."

One person grants a little bit of empathy for JoJo Siwa. They argue that her experience on Dance Moms and that degree of exposure alters the brain chemistry of a young person. Additionally, it's a kind of lifestyle that isn't normal for most adults. Who knows how it affects a child? Consequently, you get someone like JoJo still grappling with all of this, misguided or not.

The user writes, "Honestly I think before someone makes fun of JoJo Siwa they should be forced to watch an episode of Dance Moms. I do not think people understand that they were doing Henry Murray MK Ultra psychological torture on those 9 year old girls with their moms in the room silently watching."

As bizarre as her antics are as a spectator, I do grant a little bit of leniency. At the very least, I think it's worth giving her the space to figure out the kind of person she wishes to become.