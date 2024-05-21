JoJo Siwa Gets Drunk At Disney World And Gets Punched In The Eye

JoJo Siwa had quite the chaotic 21st birthday. The celebrity went to Disney World, got drunk, and also somehow got punched in the eye as well. The last part of that is a bit of a mystery. Did she get in a fight with Mickey? Did the altercation happen at Disney World or after? I don't know, but JoJo didn't let it bother her.

Taking to TikTok, Siwa showed off her shiner for all of the world to see. "It's my 21st birthday, I'm drunk as f*** right now," Siwa said in a raspy voice. It's obvious that she's still impaired in the video, jumping around and acting very energetic.

"I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad but I'm OK," she added, showing the camera her eye. "This is my liquor spread. Happy 21st birthday to me!"

Internet Roasts JoJo Siwa

That doesn't give us much to go on, but we can take a look at how her day went. Siwa hit Disney World, specifically EPCOT for her 21st-birthday. I don't know if she attempted the Disney Challenge, where you get a drink from every country in the park, but it's clear that Siwa definitely got her hands on some booze.

However, she allegedly got on the nerves of some of the other people in the park. "Found Jojo Siwa at EPCOT. She's being pretty obnoxious. I am not a fan of this person lol," one X user wrote alongside a photo of Siwa with a drink. Others quickly chimed in. One wrote, "I know a tour guide that had to work with her a few years back, and this tour guide maintains JoJo was the worst guest they had ever had," one user claimed. Another wrote, "This is what appears when you say cringe into the mirror three times."

It's been a rough transition for Siwa from child star to adult as she attempts to change her image. "It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate," she admitted. "I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I'm not the same that I was when I was 14."

"That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let's be honest, let's be real. Let's make some art," she said of her new era.