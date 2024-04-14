JoJo Siwa Garners Backlash As Fans Accuse Her Of Stealing Miley Cyrus's Song

JoJo Siwa certainly has kicked the hornet's nest. It seems like everything the former Dance Moms star does lately has generated some amount of controversy. Now, fans are accusing Siwa of stealing her song "Karma."

Reportedly, Brit Smith recorded the song in 2012 but never released it. Likewise, Miley Cyrus reportedly also demoed the song but didn't release a final version. That still hasn't stopped fans from accusing Siwa of stealing the song, saying she should have found her own tune.

Siwa denies stealing the song, saying she had no idea other versions existed.

"I did not steal anything," she said via Yahoo News. "There's no such thing as stealing. What happens is people write songs, and then, they don't do anything with them. Then, a few years later, it makes sense for another artist."

Likewise, Siwa said someone actually pitched "Karma" to her, confirming it was an old song. "I was pitched it," she said. "I loved it, was obsessed with it, so I grasped onto it. That's a very normal thing."

The singer said she fell in love with the tune and new that she had to record it.

"I knew that it was a special song," she said. Siwa realized it was a good fit. "I knew that it fit. I knew that it was exactly the vision that I wanted to create for the world. 'Karma' makes you listen, 'Karma' makes you ask, 'Karma' makes you confused. So, whether people like it or not, marketing plan worked."

JoJo Siwa Was Inspired By Miley Cyrus

It's unknown if Siwa was aware of the Cyrus connection, but she previously spoke on how she's modeling her looks after Cyrus.

"When I was 8 is when Miley had her Bangerz moment and I was like, 'All I want is to have that one day.' I want that," she said. Honestly since I was 15 my whole inner circle has been talking about it and getting excited for it. And then two years ago is when I started writing new music. I got out of my Nickelodeon music contract."

Meanwhile, Siwa also garnered controversy for claiming she created a new genre of music. She said, "I said, 'I want to start a new genre of music.' And they said, 'What do you mean?' I said, 'Well, it's called 'Gay Pop.'"

It led to one fan to blast the singer, saying, "JoJo being young isn't the excuse that people want it to be. Being young does not exempt her from valid criticism or being held accountable when she f—ks up.