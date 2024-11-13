Johnsonville Gives Out Free Sausages Inspired By Viral Wheel Of Fortune Blunder

If Will Jordan's hilarious Wheel of Fortune answer got you hungry for a round of sausage, then Johnsonville can answer your call.

On Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune, Jordan provided the incorrect answer "treat yourself to a round of sausage." He's been a brilliant sport about the mishap. His answer, however, has inspired Johnsonville to treat the nation to a round of sausage.

They posted on X, asking people to share their acts of kindness for World Kindness Day. If you're unaware, that's today.

Will's got us inspired. It's World Kindness Day tomorrow.

Post a kind act you've done or observed with #KeepTheInternetJuicy and we'll treat yourself a round of sausage.



**a round of sausage = one FREE Johnsonville product coupon while supplies last. ** pic.twitter.com/zoROSIu7Gi — Johnsonville (@Johnsonville) November 12, 2024

We have been informed that while supplies last, Johnsonville will be handing out coupons for one free Johnson product to those who share their acts of kindness with the hashtag "#KeepTheInternetJuicy."

The comments are flooded with positive acts of kindness from people all over the nation to spread some joy. It's a comment section that warms the heart. Hopefully, these kind strangers will also be warming up their grill and throwing some sausages on them pretty soon.

Hilariously, Johnsonville has updated its bio to reflect the viral Wheel of Fortune answer. They've also written a plea to Jordan himself, "**Will please DM us**."

Johnsonville Has Been On A Mission For Kindness

This is a part of Johnsonville's Keep The Internet Juicy initiative that's been running for months now. Numerous videos have been posted the past many months to show their commitment to boosting positivity on the internet.

According to Johnsonville's National Temperature Check, conducted by The Harris Poll earlier this year, an overwhelming majority of Americans appreciate the value of being kind. The poll also shared that 92% of Americans say that seeing good deeds encourage them to do good as well.

So it seems their World Kindness Day sausage programme will hopefully encourage more good in the world.

If you're stuck trying to find something to post for a free round of sausage, then the Rocky Hill Police Department has got you covered.

When they shared the news that their own Will Jordan will be a contestant, they also shared Jordan's support of the Rocky Hill Human Services Food Bank. The department has urged people to donate food to the food bank to support those they need this winter.