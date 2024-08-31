Johnny Gaudreau’s Brother Matthew Was Going To Be A Dad Before Tragic Accident

The tragedy of Johnny Gaudreau and his family takes another devastating turn. His brother Matthew and his wife Madeline were preparing to be first time parents. Their boy Tripp is currently on the way, due for December. However, tragedy takes him away from the family and robs the family of their togetherness.

Recently, Madeline's sister Holland Korbitz organizes a GoFundMe for the family. In the tragic aftermath of accident, she writes about the unfortunate circumstances. Now, the family tends to funeral expenses for Matthew, in addition to Madeline's impending hospital charges as a pregnant woman. "In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew's wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family," the GoFundMe reads.

Matthew Gaudreau Passes Away Months Before His First Child is Born

Later, they go on to stress that this does not solve any of the grief the family experiences. No amount of donations can bring Matthew or Johnny back. It won't reunite the family. However, anything helps at this rate. Holland writes, "Although no amount of money can ease the pain of loss, your support on any level will help take some of the financial weight off the Gaudreau family as they navigate this journey."

Thankfully, people arrive in droves to support the Matthew and Johnny's family. The $30,000 goal set up by Holland has been absolutely obliterated. Currently, the donation rests at $274,796, with an anonymous $10,000 as the top number.

Unfortunately, the money won't solve all the problems. Still, they can rest easy knowing that Matthew and Johnny can be taken care of. Moreover, Madeline can head into labor with something close to a peace of mind.