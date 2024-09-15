Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Passes Away at 84

Tragedy strikes for the family of country legend Johnny Cash. His brother Tommy passes away at 84 years old, according to his personal team. There's no word yet on the cause of death.

Recently, the Cash Museum confirms the passing of Tommy Cash on Instagram, younger brother to Johnny and Joanne. Specifically from the founder and CEO Bill Miller, he writes, "Shannon and I lost a very, very dear friend last evening. I knew him for over 50 years. Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry. This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world."

Tommy Cash Passes Away After an Illustrious Career of His Own

Johnny isn't the only one with an extensive resume on their hands. Tommy lives a long, eventful life of his own within the music industry and outside of it. He was born on April 5, 1940 in Dyess, Arkansas, one of seven siblings in the extensive Cash family. After high school, he bounces around on gigs, working for the U.S. Army and becoming their radio DJ.

Of course, the music bug takes over Tommy and he becomes a country artist in his own right. He signs his first record deal in 1965 with Musicor and works with an early Hank Williams Jr. in the process. Eventually, he switches over to United Artists Records and releases I Didn't Walk The Line. It plays on his brother Johnny's hit I Walk the Line.

Then, Tommy releases Here's Tommy Cash in 1968, birthing the single The Sounds of Goodbye. Moreover, he releases another huge single Six White Horses in 1969 in memory of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

The Wrap also reports that Tommy would work as a real estate agent in Tennessee as well. Moreover, he serves as the realtor when his brother Johnny and June Carter's house goes up for sale after their tragic passings.