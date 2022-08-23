Faith-Based Johnny Cash Documentary to Premiere This Winter

Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, a new documentary about the country music legend's personal faith in God, will premiere exclusively in theaters for three days, Dec. 5-7.

Per a press release, Fathom Events, Kingdom Story Company, WTA Media and Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie partnered on the Ben Smallbone-directed film, which features "conversations with Cash that have never been heard before."

Kingdom Story Company was granted access to over 100 tapes: recorded for a Cash autobiography and unheard outside of his family. From this rare audio, the filmmakers captured what a press release described as "the road to redemption for the iconic country star and his return to an 'unshakeable faith' that would influence some of his most famous songs like 'The Man Comes Around.'"

"I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he'd be most excited about this one," shared Cash's son, John Carter Cash, who's both an executive producer and interviewee for the project.

Others interviewed for the film include Cash's sister, Joanne Cash Yates, as well as Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper and Franklin Graham.

"Johnny Cash and his music are an indelible part of the fabric of America," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "As a huge fan myself, I know that audiences will love hearing his one-of-a-kind music and seeing his command of the stage on the big screen-- and being able to live his spiritual transformation through this film will be especially inspiring."

Laurie and Marshall Terrill co-wrote a Christian living book with the same title as the film (Salem Books, 2019). They're also the authors of Steve McQueen: The Salvation of an American Icon (American Icon Press, 2017).

"Here's the great contradiction-who could be friends with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Billy Graham all at the same time? The answer, Johnny Cash," Laurie shared. "He was a contradiction at times, but he had a deep faith that he always returned to."

