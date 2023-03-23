A sprawling horse and cattle ranch previously owned by John Wayne is on sale for $12 million, and photos of the 2,000-acre spread show picturesque western vistas fit for a gunslinger. Situated in Southern California, Rancho Pavoreal (or Peacock Ranch) boasts miles of horse trails and cattle tracts, a collection of old wells, and a 3,000-square-foot ranch house with sweeping views of the beautiful Palomar Mountain Valley.

The picturesque ranch was one of many properties John Wayne owned in his lifetime. Upon the legendary actor's death in 1979, Pavoreal was used primarily as a dude ranch, and the property is still cross-fenced for cattle and horse tracts. The main house, a single-level stucco ranch, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

But don't let the comparatively modest digs fool you: The home's front porch offers panoramic views of the rocky landscape, dotted with cactus. Not a bad spot to enjoy a morning coffee, or listen to the peaceful sounds of the desert at night. Swoon.

Located in Sage, a small farming town just outside the famed Temecula Wine Country, Rancho Pavoreal has hit the market on and off since 2018. According to its current listing, the property is perfect for "equestrian use, cattle ranch, shooting range, private retreat, multi-purpose development, and sports camp." Pavoreal's closest neighboring ranch was once owned by Walt Disney.

Outside of a well-sized main house and old barn, Pavoreal's biggest draw is its collection of trails with stunning views of the country at the foothills of the mountain. The property boasts miles of paths ripe for hiking and horseback riding. Best of all, the ranch is halfway between San Diego and Palm Springs. So when all that mountain majesty makes you crave some ocean breeze, there's a cool beach waiting for you, and it's just a "90-minute gallop" away.

