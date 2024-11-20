John Travolta Used Scientology Techniques on Marlon Brando, According to Josh Brolin

Things can get weird in Hollywood. All walks of life unite together, different viewpoints, different experiences. It can create a fair share of surreal moments, especially when you're talking about those who shifted into scientology like John Travolta. Josh Brolin saw some of these things firsthand throughout his illustrious career.

Recently, Brolin wrote his memoir From Under the Truck (excerpt captured via Fox News.) There, he tackles his shaky upbringing and some of the wild stories he's experienced in Hollywood. One story in particular sees him in Barbra Streisand's living room with John Travolta and Marlon Brando. This is incredibly important to Josh, who gets into film and acting because of watching guys like Brando and James Dean work.

Then, Brando explains to everyone he's hobbling. "When [Marlon] stepped from the car and stood up, he reached down and pulled up his pant leg. Under it was blood running down his leg," Josh recalls. "He explained that he had stopped to help some people pull their cars from a landslide on the Pacific Coast highway, and when he tried to pull a cat out of some mud, it got traction and the bumper hit his leg." This allows for John Travolta to work his scientology skills.

John Travolta Tries to Heal Marlon Brando With Scientology

Brolin continues the story, explaining how eager Travolta is to try and help Brando with what he's learning. "John excitedly told Marlon how he had just completed a [Scientology] course on healing and that he could help him. John grabbed Marlon softly by the hand and led him inside, toward Barbra's living room," Josh continues.

"By the time I walked in, Marlon was prostrate on a chaise lounge and John told him to close his eyes. I stood there quietly and left mine open. John put his hand on Marlon's leg, then his other hand on Marlon's chest. Time passed, quietly. Nobody spoke. I was the person farthest away from them. I watched. Marlon Brando and Danny Zuko. This is insane," Brolin writes.

Apparently, this leaves Brando feeling much better for the rest of dinner. I can't even begin to imagine John Travolta using the power of Scientology to fix another person's wound. I wonder if Brando was lying or if this is all a deeply mental exercise that takes Marlon's mind off of things. Regardless, this is the kind of stuff you could only see in Hollywood type settings.