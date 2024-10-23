John Stamos Recalls Being Bullied & Punched in The Eye As a Teen

Sometimes, you have to take a negative experience and flip it into a positive one. Not everyone is inherently wired this way. Regardless, you have to instill the idea that you can prosper rather than wallow in your own sadness. That's the driving force that turns John Stamos from your ordinary nerd type to a television star.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Stamos sits down with Seth Meyers and his brother Josh for an episode of their podcast. There, he recalls getting into it with a girl's boyfriend at 19 years old upon landing his General Hospital role. Moreover, John explains how the nerdy kid who plays with puppets and performs in the marching band gets in with 'the hottest girl' and a bully that couldn't stand him. One night, he's at a block party, chatting about how this girl wants to go out with him sometime. Eventually, word spreads around to the different houses and trouble comes his way.

John Stamos Uses Bullying Experience to Inspire His Success

John goes on to explain how he goes from lounging in someone's ride to being rocked in the face. ""I'm at the nerd party in a car talking to a friend, and knock, knock, knock at the window. He goes, 'Roll the window.' Okay, roll the window. Bam! Punched me right in the eye. Big black eye. And it was the most humiliating, awful thing. To this day, I can feel it," Stamos says.

Later on, John remembers seeing 'I'm gonna kill you, big nose' written on a bathroom wall in reference to Stamos. The Full House star certainly could've gone around pouting all day about getting punched in the face. Instead, he uses that moment as a crucial turning point in his mindset. "I remember saying, 'I gotta get famous. And that way, I'll show him.' So to this day each milestone in my career, I remember thinking, like, 'I'm gonna show him. I'm gonna get on TV, and then I'm gonna have bodyguards, and I'll be playing with the Beach Boys. I'm gonna invite him to a concert. And in the middle of my drum solo, I'm gonna go, 'Get 'em, boys!' And they would beat him up, and I would drive off into the limo and wave at him, and that would be that," John says.