John Stamos Joins Beach Boys As They Launch Tour Without Brian Wilson
Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Artists

By

Good news: the Beach Boys are doing a tour, and John Stamos will be a special attraction! Bad news: Brian Wilson, one of the founding members of the band, won't be attending. So, what's the big deal?

Per PEOPLEWilson recently joined his bandmates on the red carpet to promote the appropriately titled Disney Plus documentary, The Beach Boys. He was in good spirits with his beachy boys! A judge recently approved Wilson's conservatorship. His conservators will be his business manager, LeeAnn Hard, and another manager and publicist, Jean Sievers. Reportedly, Wilson is suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder." He's better off resting and relaxing than touring with his bandmates.

But John Stamos seems to be an appropriate inclusion, considering the musician's long-term relationship with the group!

John Stamos pretty much goes wherever the Beach Boys happen to be, anyway. It's only sensible to make things official for what could be one of the band's last major tours.

It's the right course of action. It's destiny.

Fans React To John Stamos Touring With The Beach Boys

Be thankful I managed to go this long without referencing Full House. You think Uncle Jesse's obsession with the Beach Boys was some kind of mistake? Well, think again! Truthfully, it's one of the only character traits I readily recall from all the times I watched Full House before I went to school as a kid. The show rarely shuts up about how much Jesse loved the Beach Boys.

Oh, and "How rude!" I remember that, too.

This is a minor note, but I always enjoy the "Wikipedia comments." You know, when you see a comment that doesn't seem human and is oddly factual? Breaks up all of X's usual oddities. Oh! How could I forget the best comment I found?!

There are a few magical details I want to mention about this post. First of all, John Stamos reposted it on his official account (or whoever controls Stamos' X account). That's hilarious. Also, my intention isn't to be mean because it's clear this person loves John Stamos. I can't help but find this post... creepy? I'm sure she's a lovely person who isn't trying to stalk Stamos or cut off his skin and wear it as a suit. It's just unsettling. But, hey, Stamos approves. That's all that matters!

