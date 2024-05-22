John Stamos Joins Beach Boys As They Launch Tour Without Brian Wilson

Good news: the Beach Boys are doing a tour, and John Stamos will be a special attraction! Bad news: Brian Wilson, one of the founding members of the band, won't be attending. So, what's the big deal?

Per PEOPLE, Wilson recently joined his bandmates on the red carpet to promote the appropriately titled Disney Plus documentary, The Beach Boys. He was in good spirits with his beachy boys! A judge recently approved Wilson's conservatorship. His conservators will be his business manager, LeeAnn Hard, and another manager and publicist, Jean Sievers. Reportedly, Wilson is suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder." He's better off resting and relaxing than touring with his bandmates.

But John Stamos seems to be an appropriate inclusion, considering the musician's long-term relationship with the group!

John Stamos pretty much goes wherever the Beach Boys happen to be, anyway. It's only sensible to make things official for what could be one of the band's last major tours.

JOHN STAMOS TO JOIN THE BEACH BOYS FOR STRING OF “ENDLESS SUMMER GOLD” TOUR DATES https://t.co/Y9ce3Dvg8n via @ventsmagazine — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 22, 2024

It's the right course of action. It's destiny.

Fans React To John Stamos Touring With The Beach Boys

Oh! Gonna have to hit a Northeast date! ?? pic.twitter.com/4fImfuN9Kc — Anthony Maurizio (@MrTonyMaurizio) May 22, 2024

Be thankful I managed to go this long without referencing Full House. You think Uncle Jesse's obsession with the Beach Boys was some kind of mistake? Well, think again! Truthfully, it's one of the only character traits I readily recall from all the times I watched Full House before I went to school as a kid. The show rarely shuts up about how much Jesse loved the Beach Boys.

Oh, and "How rude!" I remember that, too.

He used to perform with The Beach Boys in concerts at the San Diego Padre stadium in the 80s. It was always a fun day. — Carolyn A. Rholl (@Rhollcar) May 22, 2024

This is a minor note, but I always enjoy the "Wikipedia comments." You know, when you see a comment that doesn't seem human and is oddly factual? Breaks up all of X's usual oddities. Oh! How could I forget the best comment I found?!

@JohnStamos thanks for always being there for me literally. When I wake up, when I go to bed when I'm on Instagram when I sing you are there. I have a best friend for life. And you also wear my hat very well and my unicorn lanyard very well too love you John! pic.twitter.com/akQ3cAPpTQ — Britney Hawks (@hawks_brit30771) May 21, 2024

There are a few magical details I want to mention about this post. First of all, John Stamos reposted it on his official account (or whoever controls Stamos' X account). That's hilarious. Also, my intention isn't to be mean because it's clear this person loves John Stamos. I can't help but find this post... creepy? I'm sure she's a lovely person who isn't trying to stalk Stamos or cut off his skin and wear it as a suit. It's just unsettling. But, hey, Stamos approves. That's all that matters!