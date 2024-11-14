John Stamos Has Emotional Reaction To 'Full House' Co-Star Dave Coulier’s Cancer Diagnosis 

Full House stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier have been friends for years. So the actor was understandably upset when he found out Coulier had Stage 3 cancer.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Taking to Instagram, Stamos posted a tribute featuring several photos of the two over the years. He also caption the post, "My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I'll be by your side through it all."

Meanwhile, Coulier's wife, Melissa Bring Coulier, thanked Stamos for his heartfelt post. "Love you PP - thank you for the daily support and love!! ????," she wrote.

It's not been an easy time for Coulier. He said that the news that he had cancer shook him to his core. It came as a real shock to the system. "(My doctors) said, 'Hey, we wish we had better news, but you have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, B-cell lymphoma,'" Coulier recalls. "It was a shock."

"The first thing I said to them was, 'Wait a minute — cancer?'" said Coulier. "(I was) feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else."

Dave Coulier Talks Cancer

Since then, Coulier said that he has tried to make peace with his diagnosis and focus on the positives that he's had in his life.

"I told Melissa I don't know why, but I (am) OK with whatever the news (is) going to be no matter how devastating. ... I can't explain where that came from," he says. "I've had an incredible life. I've had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm OK if this is the end of the journey."

However, Coulier detailed his plans to fight the disease and also his treatment plan. He will undergo six rounds of chemotherapy between now and early next year.

"You hear chemo, and it scares the daylights out of you," he says. "The first round was pretty intense because you don't know what to expect. You don't know how you're going to feel. Is this going to hit me immediately? Is it going to be devastating? Am I going to walk out of here?"

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster. There (are) days where I feel unbelievable," he says. "Then there's other days where ... I'm just going to lay down and let this be what it's going to be."