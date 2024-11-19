John Stamos Garners Backlash For Wearing Bald Cap To Support Dave Coulier During Cancer Battle: "Couldn't Even Shave Your Head"

John Stamos is getting backlash for the way that he chose to support his friend Dave Coulier during his cancer battle. The celeb donned a bald cap, posing alongside Coulier, who lost his hair due to chemo.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Sometimes, family or friends will show their solidarity for loved ones with cancer by shaving their own locks off. When I learned my dad had lung cancer last November, I hit the barbershop and got my first ever buzz cut so he didn't feel alone.

It's obvious that Stamos is trying to cheer Coulier up and make him feel loved in the process. He wrote, "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier You're handling this with so much strength and positivity—it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you

(p.s. - @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest - your true life line!)"

However, people took issue with the fact that Stamos didn't just shave his famous locks. They felt that would have done more to show solidarity for Coulier. Others accused Stamos of making the stiuation about him thanks to the bald cap.

John Stamos Garners Backlash

One wrote, "How about shave your head for real in support ???? that be a real kings move to make for him."

Another person wrote, "Not you doing this Uncle Jesse. You are better than this. True solidarity would mean shaving your actual hair. Or don't do anything but not this please. You are better than this."

A third commented, "I'm sure you had good intentions John but I don't believe this would be considered a gesture of solidarity." Yet another wrote, "Celebrity narcissism is just too much. A bald cap?"

A fifth wrote, "A bald cap? To show solidarity? Are you kidding me? Shame on you." And finally another wrote, "I'm sorry John but wearing a bald cap doesn't show your support to your friend. Shave your head if you really want to tribute to him. It grows back!"

Of course, Stamos did have his supporters as well. One fan commented, "Awwww this is so cute ... also, to anyone in the comments.. if Dave isn't offended by this, you shouldn't be either ?? and remember .. John is an actor and may need his hair for his JOB. This should be a space filled with positivity and hope.. take the negativity elsewhere."

Another wrote, "i wish you guys would choose kindness especially in a situation like this. john is probably under contract and can't change his hair. he also found out on his way to michigan that his best friend died. just please give him some grace, he's a human being. dave knows that he loves him and he is there for him. bc he is physically there for him. he doesn't need to shave his head for that and the bald cap probably got a laugh out of dave or was maybe even his idea. let's just quit being hateful please it's so tiring. this comment section needs to be full of love and support."