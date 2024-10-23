John Ritter's Son Jason Opens Up About Feeling "Imposter Syndrome" Following In Dad's Footsteps And That's Something I Think We Can All Relate To

Anybody working in the arts can certainly relate to feelings of imposter syndrome, and Jason Ritter is no different. Being someone who has to pour their creativity into their job can often come with a lot of self-doubt. I don't think the current climate of 'nepo babies' helps either.

Jason Ritter opens up about this latest role in Matlock, talking about ways in which he has connected with his characters. Speaking with the NY Times, Ritter mentions that "Imposter syndrome... I'm very familiar with." However, he is able to draw on this, putting it towards his act, deepening the character.

These feelings of not being all he is played out to be are mostly unfounded, though. The hit TV show has drawn in 10 million viewers in the first episode alone. It promises to be a gripping series, co-starred by Jason Ritter, playing a lawyer in this legal drama. The show is a rehash of the 18986 show of the same name with genders reversed.

Jason Ritter Digs Deep to Connect With The Role

Jason Ritter, son of John Ritter of Three's Company fame, tells of how he used his own experiences as a son and a father to flesh out his role in Matlock. He says he used the similarities in his relationship with his father to bring the act to life.

Jason Ritter says of the role "There was a lot of Julian's character that I didn't have to reach too far for. Aside from he has a very contentious relationship with his father, and I loved my dad." Being able to use the familial similarities in his own life, despite his good father-son relationship, can be seen on screen.

Despite the benefits of being brought up with an actor as a father, there must be some real feelings of imposter syndrome that go along with it. Growing up in the shadow of a household name like John Ritter leaves some big boots to fill.

There is a lot of talk about artists getting their breaks in the industry due to family. This implies that rather than skill, their connections and sway are how they become known. Matlock will be Jason Ritter's chance to throw off any allegations of nepotism. Hopefully, he can also dispel some of his own feelings of "imposter syndrome"