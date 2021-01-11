Veteran soap actor John Reilly has died at the age of 84. Reilly was known for his long-running role as Sean Donely on ABC's General Hospital. Reilly's daughter, actor and TikTok star Caitlin Reilly, announced the news of her father's death on Instagram on Jan. 10. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

"John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out," Caitlin Reilly wrote on social media. "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I'm so grateful he was mine. I'm so grateful I got to love him. I'm so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don't know what I'm going to do, but I know he'll be with me. I love you forever Daddy."

The official General Hospital Twitter page also shared a message of condolence.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones," reads a message on the page.

Born on Nov. 11, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, Reilly started acting on television in the 1960s and would go on to earn guest starring roles on Gunsmoke, Death Valley Days and Apple's Way. According to Variety, he replaced John Colenback as Dr. Dan Stewart on As The World Turns in 1974. In 1983, he had a recurring role on Dallas as Roy Ralston and garnered the role of Sean Donely on General Hospital the following year. He left the show in 1994, but returned in 2008 and 2013. He also portrayed Donely on the series spinoff General Hospital: Night Shift.

Reilly appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Kelly Taylor's father and as Alistair Crane on the soap opera Passions. He also had a role on the NBC soap opera Sunset Beach.

Reilly is survived by his wife, Liz, and three daughters.