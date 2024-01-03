'90s Country Star John Michael Montgomery Announces Retirement

"...please join me on my journey as I say goodbye to the road life."

John Michael Montgomery is officially retiring from touring. The country star responsible for hits like "I Swear," "Be My Baby Tonight" and more revealed on his official Facebook page that 2024 marks the year he will begin his "farewell tour."

"I hope everyone enjoyed bringing in 2024 and may it be a wonderful one for all my friends out there," Montgomery began in his statement. "For me it will be the start of my farewell tour as I have decided to wind down my touring career over this year and 2025."

The singer then reflected on his more than 30-year career, starting with his 1992 debut album, which launched him into country fame.

"It's been a wonderful run for me from the beginning over 30 years ago in 1992 when my first song "Life's a Dance" was released to radio I think either as a 45 vinyl or on a cassette tape," he continues. "CDs had not quite taken over the market yet and the internet was still in its infancy. It amazes me where it is today."

He continued reflecting on his experience in the music industry and asked fans to join him on his farewell journey.

"I've been fortunate and blessed to be able to do what I love for so many years so please join me on my journey as I say goodbye to the road life," he writes. "And thanks so much for your support for the last 3 decades, it's meant so much me. Take care and see ya out there."

Montgomery made his mark on the country music of the 1990s and early 2000s with hits like "I Swear." The song spent four weeks atop the Billboard Country chart and crossed over to the all-genre charts. Others include "Be My Baby Tonight," "The Little Girl," "I Can Love You Like That," and "Sold (The Grundy County Auction)." He released another crossover hit in 2004 with "Letters From Home."

Montgomery began his goodbye tour Jan. 3 in Ft. Myers, Fla. For now, he has a handful of dates on the schedule in January, March, April, May and October of this year.