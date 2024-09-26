John Mellencamp Has Another On-Stage Meltdown, Unloads On Fan

John Mellencamp lost his temper toward a fan at a recent performance. Mellencamp was in the middle of singing "Longest Days" when he decided to pump the brakes on the entire show. A concertgoer was a little too loud for his liking! That's when the cursing starts.

"Hey, you in the red hat, why don't you shut the f-- up? You. I'm singing with a PA system and you're louder than me. Yeah, I'm talking to you with the red beard. Yeah, you... if you got something to say come on up here and f--ing say it, if not shut the f-- up."

Somehow, what I transcribed wasn't the end of the conflict! As you can see, it was a gruesome back-and-forth. Well, it's more one-sided than I'm making it seem. Mellencamp pops off and presumably... leaves afterward? Also, there was some talk about politics related to Mellencamp, but, eh, we're not going there. Let's keep it friendly, yes?

John Mellencamp Curses A Fan Out At One Of His Shows

"Typical old Boomer behavior. This is an entire generation that did slews of documentaries about how awesome it thought it was. Never before nor after has any generation been so arrogant, self-absorbed and 'me-first.' Questioning their relevance is like throwing holy water," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated. That's... a comment, for sure. This person sounds like they had a lot on their plate throughout the day and happened to find the perfect avenue to release his frustrations!

"Way to go John. John is up on stage trying to give a good show to the paying fans and someone has to Interrupt the show," a TikTok user said in support of Mellencamp. There are also many comments insulting Mellencamp's age, which I won't include here. Generally, the comments have followed Mellencamp's anger in the clip. Which is poetic, in a morbid sense!

"Why is this dude angry all the time. He's rich and a great musician. Chill dude and turn the PA up. It's rock and roll, man." There, I found the most even-tempered comment I possibly could in a sea of wrath.