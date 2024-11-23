John Lennon's Son Makes Rare Comment About Father's Death

John Lennon impacted a lot of peoples lives through his music. However, his life goes much further than his time with The Beatles or the songs with Yoko Ono. We hardly know what his son Sean thinks behind the scenes. Now, we get one of the few instances where he candidly speaks about his late father.

Recently, Sean Ono Lennon spoke with People Magazine for an interview. There, he candidly speaks about the impact his father John and his music played when he was grieving. "I never played music because I was good at it," he reveals. "I lost my father and I didn't know how to fill that void. Learning how to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him."

John Lennon's Son Sean Explains How Music Helped Him Heal From His Dad's Death

Additionally, Sean explains how important something like music can be when trauma impacts your day to day life. Through music, Lennon's son allows him to be just a little closer to John over the years. "When you've lost a parent, things like that motivate you — because you're trying to find them. Making music always made me feel like I was getting to know him better," he says.

Ultimately, what Sean does with his music feels something like destiny for him. Before he was even born, music was already in his blood, the life force that drives his passion everyday. John Lennon was an icon with and without the Beatles. Moreover, his work with Yoko also informs what Sean brings to the table artistically. Consequently, Ono Lennon feels like he was meant to carry out both of their legacies. "I definitely feel like I was making music and art before I thought about it as a choice," he states.