John Ashton Dies At 76 As 'Beverly Hill Cop' Fans Mourn

After fighting cancer, John Ashton peacefully died at 74 on Thursday, September 26, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colorado. With a Hollywood career that lasted more than 50 years, Ashton leaves behind a legacy that his fans will very fondly remember in the coming years.

Alan Somers, Ashton's rep, told TMZ about Ashton's passing. "John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him," said Somers. "John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

Ashton's family, according to TMZ, requests that any donations made in John's memory be made to Pathways Hospice Care.

Remembering John Ashton

Remembered as Detective Sargeant John Taggart from the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Ashton - born in 1948 in Springfield, Massachusetts - made his on-stage debut at age 14. He played a small role in an Othello production. His film debut took place in 1973 as Sargeant Matthews in the film An Eye for an Eye.

He later landed his role as Sargeant John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop in 1984, reprising his role in its sequel in 1987. Ashton also played Cliff Nelson in Some Kind of Wonderful and Marvin Dorfler in Midnight Run. Overall, he has appeared in over 200 productions across stage, television, and film.

Beverly Hills Cop fans were even fortunate to see Ahston play now Chief John Taggart in the 2024 film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Those same fans reacted to the news of his passing all across social media. "We got to see him one more time on screen and that's all we can ask for. Rest in Peace." Another user was grateful to see Ashton play Taggart one last time: "RIP was a great actor. Hopefully get a few tributes out for him this week so honour is memory and what he ordered to the acting scene."

In general, fan sentiment shows that they will remember him fondly. "I'm so sorry to hear that John Ashton has passed away. Losing someone at the age of 76 is still a shock and a tragedy," one user said.