John Amos's Publicist Explains Why Daughter Wasn't Notified Of Actor's Passing

The family drama around John Amos's passing continues. Now, the late actor's publicist explains why his daughter and other family weren't notified.

Amos's daughter Shannon and goddaughter Amy Gaudy says that they weren't notified of Amos's passing. They only learned about it in the news. Amos's publicist Belinda Foster and son KC were aware of his passing.

However, KC and Shannon had a falling out after she accused them of elder abuse against Amos. Foster explained that they legally couldn't reach out to Shannon.

"I represented John Amos for over 30 years as his publicist of record. The media knows this along with John's agencies of record," Foster said. "Over the years we grew close to one another to the point of a familial relationship. In the last few years, he often referred to me as his 'daughter.' This was not a fraud by John, K.C., or myself. He was like a father to me. I deeply mourn his passing."

The publicist also said Amos's daughter's claims were false.

"Shannon's claims that John was abused are false," Foster insisted. "K.C. and I and numerous others cared for him. On several occasions when Shannon claimed that he was abused, law enforcement authorities sat with John and confirmed his well being."

John Amos's Family Drama

Foster said they weren't legally allowed to contact Shannon.

"At the time of John's passing, K.C. was under a strict no-contact order from the Superior Court of New Jersey based on the Complaint that his sister Shannon brought against him in 2023," Foster explained. "As a condition of his Pretrial Release, K.C. is precluded from making any contact with Shannon directly or indirectly by phone, social media, or any method of communication."

Foster also continued, "At the time of his death, John was concerned that Shannon might turn his death and interment into a circus as she had done with other aspects of his life.It was John who requested the delay in announcing his death to Shannon and the rest of the world."

She also expressed sympathy for Shannon but stood by Amos' wishes. She said, "John loved Shannon but she was a difficult child to the point that John had to order that an unauthorized 'GoFundMe' page that she put up in June 2023 be shut down."

Foster added, "For those concerned with John's state of mind, I should note that John had interviews with PEOPLE Magazine, Variety Magazine, Hollywood Reporter, and acted in SUITS LA all recently in 2024. Medical authorities have interviewed him in the last year and found him to be mentally sound."