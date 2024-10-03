John Amos' Daughter Says She Didn't Know He Died Until She Saw It In The News Weeks After His Death

Fans of Good Times and Roots were sad to learn that John Amos passed away. However, in a sad wrinkle in the story, Amos's daughter didn't know the actor had passed away until she saw it in the news.

Amos died of congestive heart failure back in late August. But the actor's daughter Shannon said that no one informed her of her father's death. Amos's son K.C. announced his father's passing to the media, but it sounds like he didn't tell his sibling.

"I am without words...Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st," she wrote on social media. "We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you."

"This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing," she added. "Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free."

John Amos And Family Drama

Previously, Amos's son K.C. confirmed his father's passing in a statement to media. He said, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

Amos's son was the informant who provides information about the deceased for the death certificate. Previously, Amos said that K.C. and Shannon had a falling out. Shannon had accused K.C. of elder abuse against their father.

"Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform," he told People magazine at the time. "Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that's the bottom line."

He added, "It is [K.C.'s] sibling, that is my daughter, my first child. I love her. K.C. loves his sister. We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there."