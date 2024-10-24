Joe Rogan's Team Edits Out Luke Bryan's Comments About Beyoncé And CMA Awards But Why?

Luke Bryan recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast to talk about a host of different things. But his comments about Beyoncé are noticeably absent.

Videos by Wide Open Country

During the podcast, Bryan addresses his Andy Cohen and some flack he got for talking about Beyoncé in country music. You won't find this in the full podcast, however. It cuts before Bryan's comments. No one would have been any wiser, but Rogan accidentally included Bryan's comments in a clip promoting the podcast.

Here's what Bryan said: "I did an interview with Andy Cohen. Never met Andy, I always loved what he did and Andy, you know Beyonce did the country album and she didn't get any CMA nominations. Well I'm the host of the CMAs, me and Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning this year. And I've hosted the CMAs four years. And Andy goes 'What do you think about Beyonce getting snubbed?'"

Bryan said that Cohen baited him into talking about it.

He said, "And first of all, we don't even know if Beyonce knows she got snubbed or didn't get a CMA nomination... This is all people on the outside creating it. And I knew it right when he asked me. I said 'F**k man, I don't need to answer this. This is a f***ing trap.'"

Luke Bryan Opens Up

Bryan said he decided to confront the question. He said, "And Andy, I don't think he was trapping me... He's a New York guy, he goes 'Beyonce, what do you think about the snub?' ... And I had a team of people in the room. And I said 'You know what, I'm the host of the CMAs, I'm not going to dodge this one.'"

Bryan thought he did a good job, saying, "And I answered it pretty d--n great. 10 out of 10. "

However, Bryan took issue with the headlines that followed, saying that it overshadowed his own album.

He said, "And dude, man Andy ran it in that 15 minute interview and ain't nobody talked about my f***ing album coming out. And dude, the manipulation of what I thought was a great response. Man... but what hurts you is when your heart's good, right? My heart is never in a place to hurt somebody."

So it begs the question, why did Rogan removed this part of the podcast? Was a request on Luke Bryan's part or something that happened from a third party? Either way, it draws more attention to Bryan's comments than if he would have just left them in.