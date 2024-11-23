Joe Rogan Fires Back At 'The View' Over Comments

Daytime talk shows versus podcasts should make for one of the more contentious beefs in recent memories. On one end, you have all the women on The View, arguably the biggest daytime talk show today. Conversely, you have Joe Rogan and his podcast, the biggest in the world next to Theo Von's. After the former comments on the latter, heads start to roll.

Recently, Joy Behar, one of the talk show hosts on The View, took a shot at Joe Rogan in passing. The crew were speaking about where young Americans get their news from and their influences. Naturally, this introduces the Fear Factor host turned podcaster. Joy couldn't contain how absurd it all sounded. "We went from Walter Kronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons," Behar jokes. "And he also believes that dragons, I dunno, like dinosaur-y type of animals, roamed the Earth when people did. So this is the type of really, really bad information that is going out there."

Joe Rogan Claps Back at Joy Behar and The View Hosts

Rogan doesn't take too much issue with it though. He jokes that it'll be his new bio and promptly switches it out for 'Dragon Believer' instead. Usually, this type of thing might die out but given how modern cable could be, I could easily see this still being a topic for the next 3 business days. As much as this all sounds like a joke though, it doesn't seem that far fetched to Joe and that might be even worse.

In one episode of his podcast, Rogan talks with a guest and recalls an episode speculating about dragons. He gives a sincere speculation on what they could've been like and how valid it might be that they were real. "It's so possible that something that flew like a pterodactyl, like we think of pterodactyls as being like bat wings, maybe they had feathers, maybe that a gigantic predatory bird and maybe some of those things looked like dragons," Joe says. "Think of all these different cultures, ancient, medieval Europe, China, Japan, all of them had dragons, there's so many dragons, it might have been a real thing, and I think most of them didn't have dragons that could spit fire either, I think that was like a Hollywood movie, Godzilla-type deal."