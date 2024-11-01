Joe Rogan Explains Why He's Not on Any Political Side

If I didn't know any better, I would probably suspect Joe Rogan to be a Donald Trump guy. I mean, he just used his platform to interview the current Republican presidential candidate. Kamala Harris isn't going on there. This doesn't mention any of the conspiracy theories he peddles, outlandish or not. However, Rogan insists that he holds no allegiance with either party at all.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Joe speaks on his show with the hosts of the Triggernometry podcast. There, he expresses how he's neutral to the current two party system. Moreover, he expresses how his stance sways over the years. "Just because of my appearance, there's always been this assumption that I'm some right-wing MAGA guy. I was a Bernie supporter. I'm a politically homeless person, for sure," Rogan says.

Joe Rogan Sheds Allegiances With Political Parties

Then, Joe explains the shift in culture that leaves him at an unease with modern liberalism. "The tides of culture shifted in a very bizarre way. And it just made me over time much more aware of what this stuff is really all about. Because what this stuff is really all about is just these natural human behavior patterns and these tribal instincts that we have, and it overpowers all discussions. It overpowers what's good for the collective group. It overpowers everything," Rogan emphasizes.

"If you look at what's going on with the liberals right now, progressives, they want the war in Ukraine to be funded, they want to censor speech online, and they want to give the World Health Organization - which is deeply influenced by big pharma, including the FDA. Deeply influenced," Joe continues. "The revolving door between the FDA and pharmaceutical drug companies is legendary. And they want to give them control over what we take and what we don't take, and that's crazy. And that doesn't make sense because that's not what the liberals were when I was a kid."

Lastly, Joe Rogan theorizes that social media caused this shift in ideals and the uprising of tribalism. "When they had the power over social media and these collective groups of people that all had that same ideology, and then that tribal mentality kicks in and you lose the perspective that you should have as an educated person that recognizes that everyone has to be able to talk, and we have to figure out who's right. And you might be wrong," he concludes.