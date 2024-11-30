Joe Rogan Defends His Belief in Dragons Against 'The View'

Joe Rogan's crusade against The View continues. However, instead of his light and relatively playful banter on Twitter before, now he's addressing their comments directly. Moreover, he gets a lot off of his chest about how they operate.

Recently, Rogan recorded a podcast special for Thanksgiving alongside comedians Mark Normand, Shane Gillis and Ari Shaffir. There, Joe emphasizes how he believes The View is out of touch. "Joy Behar was trying to say I believe in dragons! She said, 'I checked it, I checked it!' And then the lady goes, 'Did you double check it,' and she goes, 'I checked it, he believes in dragons. They lived alongside people,'" Rogan laughs.

Additionally, Joe gets particularly icy about his theory on dragons, claiming that his sources were more than valid. ""This is the most important part. This is right after she was saying, 'We are run by ABC News, you should trust us,' not Joe Rogan who believes in dragons,'" Rogan says. "So by saying we should trust them because they're double checked by ABC News and then making the stupidest f-king statement — You didn't listen to what I said, you didn't listen to what the wildlife biologist said.

Joe Rogan Takes Aim at The View For Coming At His Belief in Dragons

Ultimately, Joe believes that the only reason Joy Behar and The View took exception to him was jealousy and nervousness. "When you're worried about losing your job and you're worried about podcasts taking over and who is the source of news and, 'We said Donald Trump is Hitler, but half the country disagreed with us and this is crazy and Joe Rogan believes in dragons!' It's just frantic," Rogan explains.

Joe concludes by insisting there's no ill will on his side. Rather, he says he would probably say the same thing about himself if he were Joy. Still, he doubles down on calling it silly and irresponsible. "It undermines your own personal credibility if you say we're so good because we're supported by ABC News and then you Joe Rogan believes in dragons in the next sentence," he concludes.

This comes on the heels of his Twitter comments on the clip. Joy lambasts Americans and the current state of news media on an episode of The View. Moreover, she uses his belief in dragons to highlight his lack of credibility. However, Joe clearly doesn't think much of it initially by switching his Twitter bio to 'Dragon Believer' afterwards.