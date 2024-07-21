Joe Biden Exits 2024 Presidential Campaign And Endorses Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden has announced that he is withdrawing from the 2024 Presidential campaign.

He shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) announcing his withdrawal. Biden started by reflecting on the accomplishments of our presidency. In the statement he said, "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy."

Biden said that he made the decision to step down for the best of his party. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote.

Biden Steps Down

The news comes after pressure from the Democratic Party for Biden to step down. Since the presidential debate, a number of party members believed Biden to not be the right candidate to lead the party.

His age as well as his mental capacity have been the subject of a heavy debate. However, until today, Biden has been adamant that he wasn't dropping out of the race. In fact he planned to campaign next week.

Biden has announced that he has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement in the race. He wrote, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Biden said he would have more information about his decision soon. We'll keep you updated!