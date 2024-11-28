Jocelyn Wildenstein, Known As Catwoman, Bizarrely Denies Ever Having Plastic Surgery

Everyone knows Jocelyn "Catwoman" Wildenstein resembles the likes of a big cat. When looking back, it's clear some sort of transformation has taken place. Shockingly, Wildenstein claimed to The Sun that she's never had plastic surgery in her life.

"I haven't had plastic surgery. I am scared of what can happen, and I don't like to have something heavy. Sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible," she tells the outlet.

She further goes on to explain how she's scarcely ever had botox, and the couple times she has, she'd suffered an awful reaction.

"I don't like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don't know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me. It was not a good result," she explained.

Furthermore, she's never used fillers, either, "I never did any fillers. I have some friends who had fillers and were not happy."

Naturally, this is rather unbelievable. If she was born with such sharp and jagged features, then no one would question this claim. Considering how she used to look, however, this statement has people scratching their heads.

Catwoman Wildenstein Has Allegedly Never Had Plastic Surgery

From her reports, Wildenstein has been scared straight from using such transformative methods on her body and face. That begs the question, however, how on Earth has her face become what it is?

The polarizing complexion cannot be an unaided act. Although Wildenstein protests the use of plastic surgery, she doesn't provide insight on how she has transformed over the decades.

It is believed that Wildenstein adopted the feline complexion thanks to her ex-husband, Alec Wildenstein. According to the outlet, he wanted her to look like a lynx. Not much is otherwise known about Wildensteins history with facial transformations.

Despite her claims, it's not likely that people will drop the belief that she has had plenty of work done to her face. It's simply too unbelievable to accept that her look can be achieved without heavy plastic surgery.

Maybe she'll shred more light on the matter, or perhaps she'll still keep everyone guessing. It's also possible that such an outrageous claim is merely to get herself on more papers.