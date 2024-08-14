Joanna Gaines Reveals What Makes Her Second Guess Herself
Image via lev radin/Shutterstock
Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has made a name for herself on TV for her keen eye. But the reality star reveals that she still has doubts as well.

Gaines said that if she gets too self analytical then she starts to second guess herself. It's sort of a chicken and the egg situation.

"I'm a fixer, a refiner—and in some ways I've made a career out of sharpening the instinct that draws my eye toward the off-balance and out of sync," Gaines wrote for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal on Monday in a column titled "A Note from Jo: The Sound of Harmony." "The part that can be harder is the pausing."

She said it can be difficult for her to turn her gaze inward. She said it's uncomfortable.

Gaines wrote, "Turning my gaze inward. Looking curiously at the chaos of my own busy life to try to create some order or fine-tune a few too-familiar ways of living that may no longer serve me. Because, while self-reflection is healthy and good and necessary, it can be uncomfortable. It can be quiet — it can go slow. It can make you second-guess, well, everything."

Joanna Gaines Talks Self Doubt

Gaines wrote, "Left to my own devices, I'm not convinced I'd volunteer to tune in to my yeses and nos long enough to see if more thought would have me choose differently. I'm more likely to tell myself that the timing is no good now and that I'll have more capacity once we get through this busy season or after the next project crosses the finish line."
Sometimes for the reality star, it feels like she is "living in a held breath. Days when I wonder whether my minutes and hours really reflect the things I value most. But: attune. This theme we're exploring begs for movement, for interruption. It reminds us that it's OK to adjust and readjust the rhythms and choices that have become our way of life if the promise is more peace, more days of feeling at ease within the life we're scripting. Tuning in gives us permission to pause the background music and rewrite which notes come next."

