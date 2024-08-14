Joanna Gaines Reveals What Makes Her Second Guess Herself

Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has made a name for herself on TV for her keen eye. But the reality star reveals that she still has doubts as well.

Gaines said that if she gets too self analytical then she starts to second guess herself. It's sort of a chicken and the egg situation.

"I'm a fixer, a refiner—and in some ways I've made a career out of sharpening the instinct that draws my eye toward the off-balance and out of sync," Gaines wrote for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal on Monday in a column titled "A Note from Jo: The Sound of Harmony." "The part that can be harder is the pausing."

She said it can be difficult for her to turn her gaze inward. She said it's uncomfortable.

Gaines wrote, "Turning my gaze inward. Looking curiously at the chaos of my own busy life to try to create some order or fine-tune a few too-familiar ways of living that may no longer serve me. Because, while self-reflection is healthy and good and necessary, it can be uncomfortable. It can be quiet — it can go slow. It can make you second-guess, well, everything."

Joanna Gaines Talks Self Doubt