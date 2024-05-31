Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Thoughts On Donald Trump Conviction In Fiery Monologue

It's the news heard around the world. On May 30, 2024, Donald J. Trump, former President, was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Many people were extremely upset about the verdict, believing Trump was set up for failure from the beginning. However, Jimmy Kimmel, a notable Trump detractor, couldn't have been happier.

Kimmel came right out swinging, mocking Trump by putting on a Judge's robe and roleplaying the guilty verdict before the live audience. "After seven long weeks, the courtroom is empty, and Donald Trump's diaper is full," Kimmel joked. Toward the end of the segment, Kimmel further made a spectacle out of Trump's supporters by having a "fan" of his own openly make fun of their belief and adoration of the former President.

It's safe to say Kimmel's monologue received strong reactions, for and against. It's impressive, the valley between reactions on one website versus another. Let's dig in!

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump Following The Former President's Guilty Court Verdict

Over on YouTube, the camp is decidedly anti-Trump, celebrating alongside the talk show host. "The system works as it's supposed to. Thanking the Jury for their hard work and dedication to our country and our justice system," one YouTube commenter said.

"Jimmy Kimmel saying 'Isn't [it] past your jail time' when he hosted the Oscars has aged beautifully. We used to listen to politicians and laughed at Late Night hosts, now we're doing the opposite," another YouTube user pondered. One could argue the "anti-Trump" merits based on it being a Jimmy Kimmel video where a built-in audience will likely align with Kimmel's views. But it's merely my job to point things out rather than wax poetic!

And now, my favorite: let's see what's happening over on X (formerly Twitter)!

Jimmy is a beauty. SO repugnant. Solely responsible for the death of late night television. Hypocritical to his very soul. I can't wait to see his November 6th show. We know exactly how he's going to be. pic.twitter.com/5rQjnBsYck — Pothole Pete (@PetePothole) May 31, 2024

Some of Trump's allies believe Kimmel won't be in such a jovial mood in November! "Always good to see Kimmel sticking to his roots: taking the low road got him where he is today," another X user says.

As I'm bound by neutrality, I can't express my feelings on the matter one way or the other. So, fitting the occasion, I'll leave y'all with an ambiguous, annoying politician saying passed down throughout the years and prevailing to this day.

"No comment."