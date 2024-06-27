Jimmy Kimmel Describes Insane Party Featuring Taylor Swift As DJ, Paul McCartney, And Bruce Springsteen

Jimmy Kimmel is no "small-time" name. So, the fact that even he was mesmerized by the attending stars of what seemed to be a random party is saying something! Kimmel went on Howard Stern's podcast to talk about a crazy party he was invited to. The attendees? Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Travis Kelce — the stars were out!

the concept of these celebrity parties is WILD to me. Wdym Jimmy Kimmel was talking to Bruce Springsteen at Paul McCartney’s house while Taylor was on aux (probably with the help of Travis) and then Rachel and Monica were hanging out in the corner? pic.twitter.com/1PzxID68Bv — ???????⸆⸉ ? (@perfectlyfine89) June 26, 2024

"It was a party at Paul McCartney's house," Kimmel began. "We were invited to a dinner that night. And then, the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, 'Why don't we all go to the party?'"

Kimmel proceeded to elaborate on rumors that Taylor Swift was DJing the event. "When they said Taylor Swift was 'DJing,' she just had her iPhone and kinda tapped into the house system. But it wasn't like she was hired to work there."

Howard Stern then asked if Travis Kelce, Swift's man, was in attendance, too. When Kimmel confirmed he was, Stern lost his mind. He loves himself some Kelce.

"He's good-looking. Did you see that big guy carrying her around onstage? Like he's Frankenstein taking the little girl down to the river. It's unbelievable," Stern says. Which is, uh... an interesting comparison point. But he's excited, and I don't want to ruin his moment.

Jimmy Kimmel Tells Howard Stern About An Insane Celebrity Party Featuring Taylor Swift And Bruce Springsteen

Mick Jagger, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston were all also casually hanging around while people danced in the kitchen. Kimmel mentions these people like it's nothing. As if the discussion is about what everyone had for breakfast that day.

"I talked to Bruce," Kimmel says, with Bruce Springsteen coming out of nowhere in the conversation. "He's funny. We had a good chat."

Understandably, Stern wants clarification. Which Kimmel provides! "We talked about Elvis, and we talked about, I don't know, just being in LA. We even had that moment of 'Can you believe this party?' Even Bruce Springsteen was like, 'This is some party.'"

Hilariously enough, it sounds like a pretty uneventful party. The most that seemed to have happened was "Taylor Swift uses her iPhone to be a DJ." Furthermore, everyone else was doing the annoying thing of actively referencing something while it was happening. "Wow, can you believe this party? This is a pretty crazy party, huh?"