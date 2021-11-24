Jimmie Allen's 5-Week-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

Jimmie Allen voiced his frustrations during a health scare on Tuesday night (Nov. 23) involving his newborn daughter Zara James Allen.

"Attention Doctors, if the parent of your one-month-old patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check heart and temperature find another career," Allen tweeted. "Your job is to save lives so do it."

Allen added more details about the situation involving his 5-week-old daughter in a subsequent tweet.

"Now thanks to the lazy doctors at a hospital in TN that just sent our daughter home, our daughter Zara lost color stopped breathing and is being rushed to another hospital," Allen wrote. "Thanks to the amazing EMT team that brought back Zara's color she can breathe again. Gonna be a rough night."

Allen's wife Alexis shared in a prior Instagram story that Zara James and her 1-year-old sister Naomi Bettie were sick.

"Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM," wrote Alexis, a registered nurse, on social media (as quoted by ET Canada). "Basically, if your child isn't blue at the lips, they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours.

"Not one doctor has taken the time to actually listen and make sure she's really okay - 10 min in and outs [sic]. What this nurse mama is seeing/hearing is so frightening," Alexis added.

Alexis' most recent story pairs a photo of Zara peacefully sleeping with a message of gratitude for fans.

"Thank you everyone for the kind words and for thinking of us during this time. Hopefully, I'll have more answers today," she wrote.

Allen also has a 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Life's been eventful for Allen lately, from a new addition to his family to a strong showing on Dancing With the Stars. He won New Artist of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards and will vie for a comparable prize in January at the Grammys.

